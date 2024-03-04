Gujarat: Five of family killed, including 2 children, as car rams into container in Vadodara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, at least five members of a family lost their lives when their car rammed into a stationary container on a highway near Vadodara city in Gujarat. According to the police, the deceased included two men, their wives and two children -- all belonging to the same family.

The accident took place late Sunday night (March 4) when they were travelling back from Karjan taluka in Vadodara district. The official said the car hit the container parked on a roadside. Police and a fire rescue team rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims from the mangled car.

5 killed as SUV rams into dumper in Gujarat

Earlier on February 27, five persons were killed and two others injured after a speeding Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) rammed into a stationary dumper in Dholka town in Ahmedabad.

The accident had occurred at around 5 am when the SUV hit the dumper at the roadside on a highway near the town, an official from Dholka police station said.

The SUV was on its way to Dahod from Botad district in Gujarat, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)

