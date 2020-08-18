Image Source : FILE Remembering Bose: 10 inspirational quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his 75th death anniversary

"Tum mujhe khoon do, mai tumhe azadi dunga" (Give me blood and I will give you freedom), India’s formidable freedom fighter, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was a man of action. He openly called upon the youth of the country to come together and fight for Independence. Often called ‘Netaji’ by people, he led the youth wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s and later became the president of the party in 1938.

One of the greatest patriots to grace the country died in the year 1945. His death and its cause still remain shrouded in mystery but Netaji’s words remain immortal and continue to inspire millions even today. On his 75th death anniversary, we bring to you 10 of his most powerful and inspiring quotes.

Here are the 10 memorable quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

It is blood alone that can pay the price of freedom. Give me blood and I will give you freedom. Freedom is not given - it is taken. No real change in history can be achieved by discussions. One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits. The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are. Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, soon. Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle-if there are no risks to be taken. Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: You must give, if you want to get.

