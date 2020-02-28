Image Source : INDIA TV Raman Effect: The theory that won CV Raman Physics Nobel

Every year on February 28, we observe National Science Day to mark the discovery of Raman Effect by Physicist CV Raman, who received Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 and became the second Indian to be a Nobel laureate after Rabindranath Tagore. National Science Day is celebrated with an objective to spread the message of the importance of science and its application among the people. But did you know what is Raman Effect that won CV Raman Physics Nobel?

What is the Raman Effect?

Raman effect explains the inelastic scattering of light. The change in the wavelength of light that occurs when a light beam is deflected by molecules after passing through a transparent medium. The phenomenon explains how the wavelength of these scattered rays is different from incident rays. Many chemists and physicists use Raman spectroscopy to gain information about different material and their tendency to scatter light.

Image Source : INDIA TV Scattering of light through a transparent medium

Why National Science Day is observed on February 28?

It was on February 28, 1928, Dr. CV Raman discovered the life-changing theory about the scattering of light or photons, the Raman Effect. He led this experiment with KS Krishnan, who surprisingly did not share the award, but is mentioned prominently even in the Nobel lecture.

When was the first National Science Day observed?

In the year 1986, the first National Science Day was observed on February 28, after National Council for Science and Technology Communication demanded to honour the Indian physicist.

It is observed to spread awareness among people about the use and importance of science in daily life. The aim is also to provide proper platform and opportunities to those who want to make their career in research, science, and technology.

When is the World Science Day observed?

The World Science Day for Peace and Development is observed on November 10 every year.

