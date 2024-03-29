FACT CHECK: Viral image of car in river after Baltimore bridge accident turns out fake | Know truth here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Fact Check of viral Baltimore Bridge Crash image

Several videos of the Baltimore Bridge Collapse have been going viral on social media. However, it is extremely difficult to differentiate between the authentic and the fake ones. Now, a post is going around on social media where a car can be seen in water claiming that it is related to America's Baltimore bridge accident. India TV's investigation found this claim to be fake.

What was the Baltimore incident?

A cargo ship named 'Dali' collided with Francis Scott's Bridge bridge in the US city of Baltimore late at night on March 25. According to the information, the power backup of the ship had failed, due to which the crew lost control. Several vehicles landed in the waters below. As per reports, 8 people had also fallen into the river while 2 of them were rescued by forces. 6 people who were missing have been declared dead local administration.

What was claimed?

A user named @CarolynGeller12 on social media with the caption, "This is a time-lapse video of the plane hitting the Baltimore bridge. 20 people are currently missing. Our condolences to Baltimore."

What is the truth?

The post caught our attention as it was written that 20 people were missing which was followed a photo of a car. To get to the bottom of this, India TV Fact Check team conducted an investigation. Our team searched for the photo of the car in Google Lens where they found a Facebook link, which was from the year 2022 and with the same picture. The link consisted of some more pictures. At the same time, some information related to the picture was also given in the caption of the post.

The caption read, "Firefighter teams from Dungiven and Limavady, including Crescent Link and Central fire stations, have this morning retrieved a vehicle from water on the outskirts of Dungiven. The driver of the vehicle has already been rescued by a team of crews. A search was carried out in the river until the PSNI said all occupants of the car had been located."

What was the conclusion?

India TV's investigation found that the first video in the post is from Baltimore, but the second car image has been shared on social media in the wrong context.

