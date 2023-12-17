Why The Wanderers is turning pink for South Africa vs India 1st ODI? | EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Spectators enjoying Pink Day at The Wanderers.

It's that time of the year again as the iconic Wanderers in Johannesburg will glisten in pink when the hosts South Africa take the field against India in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, December 17. After the T20I leg of the tour ended in a stalemate (1-1), it's time for the two sides to battle each other in the 50-over format.

The first ODI at the Wanderers will draw numerous eyeballs for several reasons. It marks the return of various star players like Rassie van der Dussen, KL Rahul, and Yuzvendra Chahal among others, it's the beginning of the last ODI assignment for both teams in the ongoing calendar year etc. But arguably, the biggest reason to tune into the action at the venue is a non-cricketing one.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) is organising the eagerly awaited "Pink Day" at the Wanderers - an initiative to raise awareness about the deadly Breast Cancer disease which claims numerous lives in South Africa and around the globe every year.

CSA in its praiseworthy effort to raise awareness regarding the ailment globally, makes a thorough attempt to aware people (especially women) and inform them about the symptoms of the disease, its diagnosis and the treatment for the same.

The occasion generates fund which is used in disseminating information that could potentially help in the battle against breast cancer. The apex cricketing governing body in South Africa has already informed that the fixture is sold out which suggests the amount of significance the event has and the interest it evokes.

On the cricketing front, the game presents South Africa with the opportunity to look at promising prospects. Nandre Burger and Mihlali Mpongwana have earned maiden ODI call-ups and might get a run on Sunday as most of the senior players like Temba Bavuma, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi are not a part of the ODI outfit.



Similarly, it will be intriguing to see the combination India prefer to go with as they also have players like Sanju Samson, Chahal and Rajat Patidar among others who are making their returns.