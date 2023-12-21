Covid sub-variant cases on the rise: Is JN.1 more infectious and causing pneumonia? Explained

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether Covid sub-variant JN.1 is infectious or not.

The world has been grappling with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for over a year now, and just when we thought we were starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, news of a new sub-variant, JN.1, has caused concern among health experts and the general public. With cases on the rise in India, many are wondering if this new strain is more infectious and if it is causing pneumonia. In this blog, we will delve into what we know about the JN.1 sub-variant and its potential impact on us.

What is JN.1?

JN.1 is a descendant of the Omicron BA.2.86 (Pirola) subvariant, which was first identified in Kerala a few days back and has been reported in six other countries like the US, Singapore, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Indonesia. It has quickly become the dominant strain in many countries.

JN.1 carries a single mutation in its spike protein compared to Pirola. Data from preliminary studies suggests that this mutation may increase its transmissibility and ability to evade immune responses from vaccination or previous infection. It has raised concerns among health experts.

Is JN.1 more infectious?

As mentioned earlier, JN.1 shares some mutations with the Omicron sub-variant, which is known to be highly infectious and responsible for most cases worldwide. Therefore, it is likely that JN.1 may also be highly transmissible. However, there is currently insufficient data to determine if it is more infectious than the Omicron variant.

This mutation has been linked to increased binding to human cells and potentially higher viral loads in infected individuals. However, more research is needed to confirm this. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US has observed an increase in JN.1 cases, suggesting it might become a more dominant strain in the coming weeks.

The central government of India has also issued an advisory to all states, including Kerala, to take necessary precautions and prevent the spread of the new Covid variant, JN.1.

Strict travel restrictions have been imposed by the government, particularly for individuals departing from nations where this novel variation had been discovered. This is an important step since it will assist in locating and separating any possible occurrences of the JN.1 variation in the nation.

In addition, the centre has recommended that states intensify their testing and monitoring programs. Identifying the early growing trend of cases involves routinely tracking and reporting District-wise Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all healthcare facilities, including on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal.

The government has also underlined the significance of abiding by COVID-appropriate behaviour, which includes using masks, keeping a physical distance from others, and avoiding crowded areas, in addition to these precautions. These precautions, however simple, are essential for stopping the virus from spreading in any form.

Is JN.1 causing pneumonia?

Currently, there are limited data available on the severity of illness caused by JN.1 with some reports suggesting that it might present similar symptoms to other Omicron subvariants, including fever, cough, sore throat, and fatigue. The WHO also maintained that there was no evidence to suggest any additional public health risk posed by the variant as of now. However, it is important to note that pneumonia is a common complication of Covid-19 and can occur with any variant.

Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that JN.1 is causing more severe illness or a higher rate of pneumonia compared to other variants. The cases of pneumonia associated with JN.1 may be due to other factors such as underlying health conditions or delayed treatment.

What does this mean for the pandemic?

The emergence of JN.1 does not necessarily mean that we are facing a new wave of the pandemic or that our current vaccines are ineffective. The Omicron variant is still the dominant strain and responsible for most cases and hospitalisations worldwide.

However, the increase in JN.1 cases serves as a reminder that the virus is constantly mutating and adapting, and we must continue to monitor and track these changes closely. It also highlights the importance of getting vaccinated and following public health guidelines to prevent the spread of all variants, including JN.1.

What are health experts saying?

Recently, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the new variant as a "variant of interest" separate from its ancestor BA.2.86 which is referred to as Pirola. A particular strain is declared if it is predicted to or known to change characteristics such as transmissibility, virulence, antibody evasion, or susceptibility to therapies and diagnostics. With this, the variant will be reported as a separate entity.

What are the precautions need to be taken to stop the further spread of the JN.1 variant?

When India TV spoke to Dr Viswesvaran B, Consultant Interventional Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, he said that regardless of the specific variant circulating, a few measures can be taken to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection and the associated severe illness.

Staying up-to-date with vaccinations and boosters may provide significant protection against severe illness, hospitalisation, and death from COVID-19

Wearing a well-fitting mask, especially in indoor settings or crowded areas and maintaining a safe distance from others, especially when unmasked or in poorly ventilated spaces, may help mitigate the spread of infection. Practising frequent hand washing or sanitization, staying home when sick and getting tested for infection can mitigate the spread of viral infection.

