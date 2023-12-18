Covid variant JN.1 in Kerala: Know symptoms, causes and prevention tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know symptoms, causes and prevention tips of the new Covid variant JN.1 in Kerala.

A new variant of SARS CoV2 was first detected in September in the United States and later this variant was detected in 11 other countries the latest update from a CDC statement dated December 8, JN.1 comprises an estimated 15–29% in the United States and is the fastest growing variant in the United States.

The first case of the JN.1 variant was identified in Kerala, and a lot of curiosity is being expressed about this new variant JN.1. The continued growth of JN.1 suggests that it is either more transmissible or better at evading our immune systems.

While speaking to India TV, Dr Hari Kishan Gonuguntla, Consultant Interventional Pulmonologist, Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad, said that there is a single minor change between the previous strain BA.2.86 and JN.1 especially in the spike protein and hence vaccines that work on BA.2.86 also should work on JN.1. This observation is a major relief for the public to understand and not panic about the new Variant JN.1

This year's vaccines are based on the XBB group of the Omicron variant and hence it is important to understand the vaccine efficacy towards JN.1

Symptoms :

It is not currently known whether JN.1 infection produces different symptoms from other variants. In general, symptoms of COVID-19 tend to be similar across variants. The types of symptoms and how severe they are usually depend more on a person’s immunity and overall health rather than which variant causes the infection.

Prevention Tips:

Get an Updated vaccine for SARS-CoV 2. Follow Contact and Respiratory droplet infection prevention measures. Get Annual influenza vaccination without fail. Do take winter preventive measures to maintain lung health.

At this time, there is no evidence that JN.1 presents an increased risk to public health relative to other currently circulating variants.

