Guilty trailer Out: Kiara Advani surprises in Netflix film, Twitterati call her ‘Kabir Singh’

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has surprised her fans with her look and performance in Dharma Productions’ upcoming Netflix film Guilty. The makers dropped the trailer of the triller on Tuesday and it instantly gripped the viewer's attention. Fans who love Kiara as a ‘silent lover’ Preeti in Kabir Singh are surprised to see her in a violent avatar in the trailer.

The trailer begins with Kiara narrating her story and telling about the night that changed her life in the film. She is seen playing the role of a songwriter named Nanki who is in a relationship with Vijay aka VJ. The trailer shows the actress in a bold avatar who doesn’t shy away from speaking her mind and stands beside her boyfriend who has been accused of rape. The film also stars Taher Shabbir and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in important roles.

Watch Guilty trailer here-

Directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty trailer has completely changed Kiara’s image. As soon as the trailer popped on the internet, fans complimented the actress's look and called her Kabir Singh. “After seeing kiara I want to say preeti has turned into kabir singh,” one person wrote in the comments section of YouTube. “Kiara advani after getting divorce with Kabir Singh,” another commented. Another YouTube user wrote, “Here it is preeti inspired from kabir.”

Guilty is scheduled to begin streaming on Netflix from March 6.

