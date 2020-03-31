Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi takes up Ekta Kapoor's Safe Hands challenge

Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the Safe Hands challenge and shared a video where she is seen washing her hands. The actress, who is popular for her role in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, took to Instagram to share the video, where she is seen washing her hands with forward and backward strokes. "For those who missed several other #HandWashvideos and are still washing hands in old fashioned buckets. Posting it cuz I was nominated...but isn't it a good reminder too? @ektaravikapoor...finally kar dikhaya!" Divyanka captioned the clip, which currently has over 289K likes.
The actress mentioned that she was challenged by producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekta replied on the comment section with a heart emoji and wrote: "Fantastic".
Fight Against Coronavirus
Divyanka Tripathi has become the talk of the town lately after her brother Aishwarya Tripathi- a pilot in Indigo airlines had been asked to home quarantine after he reached Bhopal a few days back after flying many international flights. The actress even got a 'COVID 19: Do Not Visit' notice outside her house in Bhopal and the news went viral.
In an Instagram post, she revealed how a notice outside her house caused panic in the airline staff because it did not mention that his brother was not corona positive. She wrote, "My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff.Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it ‘failed to mention that he’s NOT COVID POSITIVE’, I didn’t know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE!"
View this post on Instagram
#CoronaShaming is most dastardly act one can indulge into. Keep distance, be careful but don't lose empathy that primarily defines us as humans. My brother is a pilot, willingly self quarantined at home, while SHOWING NO SYMPTOMS for 13 days. Even if he would have been affected he would have got himself treated like any other dutiful staff. Until recently, when officials posted a label outside our Bhopal house which is important but it 'failed to mention that he's NOT COVID POSITIVE', I didn't know what trauma airline staff was going through. Several being made to leave their houses, many are being ill treated, their families are being stigmatised...just because THEY CHOSE TO SERVE YOU OVER THEIR LIFE! My father risks his life everyday to provide others medicines from his pharmacy. My brother dared to keep flying till last government directive so that several stranded passengers can return home. It's a risk so many brothers, sisters, fathers, mothers are taking every day providing us essential services, while their families can only pray for their well being. We conveniently traveled and we are still shopping for our medicines, grocery etc but when it comes to addressing these selfless workers, some of us choose to ostracise them! Least we can do is be respectful as neighbors and fellow citizens, let them live with dignity, if not thank them personally. #AviationCrewDeservesRespect #BeingQuarantinedIsNotBeingPositive #StopCoronaShaming #NotAllQuarantinedArePositive
Sharing details about her brother's travel history, she told TOI, "My brother’s last international flight was about 13 days ago and he shows no symptoms of Coronavirus. Also, he has been reporting everyday to the authorised government doctors to get himself checked. All aviation crew members, who have been on international flights in the recent past, have self-quarantined themselves, but it does not mean that they have tested positive. It’s just a safety measure."
(With IANS inputs)
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page