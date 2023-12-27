'Teri bewakoofi...': Vicky Jain gets into yet another heated argument with Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into an argument

Bigg Boss 17 latest updates: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are leaving no stone unturned with their stints in the reality show. The celebrity couple are hogging headlines for their altercations and yet again they will get into a heated argument over Mannara Chopra.

In the latest promo, the TV star can be seen a litany of complaints slapping her husband with. Ankita accused Vicky of not understanding and ignoring her for the game. "Yahan main ro rhi hun, udaas hun chizein le kar, itni problems meri life me bhi chal rhi hai, tu chala gya uske piche piche chla gaya," she said. Replying to her, Vicky said, "Kharab hun na main, main accha nhi hun toh kaise karun?"

As the promo progresses, one can see the couple lying in bed. Vicky can be heard saying, "Kya ho gya tereko aisa?" Irked Ankita replies, "Dikh nhi raha! Andha hai?" Vicky asks her to calm down and not talk to him in that tone. Later, he reminds Ankita about their family watching the show. "Teri bewakoofiyan, main nhi le sakta in cheezon ko. Kyun yeh sab kar rhi hai tu," Vicky questions.

Watch the viral video here:

After the video went viral, Bigg Boss 17 fans reacted to it and slammed the couple for their game plan. One user wrote, "Ye pati patni ke ladai nhi dekhni bs kro kya BC hai big boss." Another user wrote, "#VickyJain the worst life partner anyone can get it’s evident #AnkitaLokhande wants him to understand her but he never does it and keeps roaming around other girls."

"Pati patni drama khatam hi nhi hota pora din yehi krti or raat ko Jo krte wo 1 din pehle viral ho gaya," wrote the third user.

