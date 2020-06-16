Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNMUNDUTTA/SUSHANT TMKOC fame Munmun Dutta shuts trolls for bullying Ankita, Kriti and Rhea after Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The country was left in shock after the news of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14 and was reportedly suffering from depression from the past six months. After the news of the demise of the 34-year-old actor broke, people started talking about how his rumoured girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and former partners Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon did not post anything for him on social media. They were being trolled for not offering condolences and now this unwanted hatred towards the actresses made Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmum Dutta speak up her heart about these negative people. Taking to Instagram, she shared a long post bashing these trollers for their insensitive thoughts about Ankita, Kriti, and Rhea.

Shocked by the behaviour of the Netizens, Munmun, who is seen playing the role of Babita Ji in the popular show wrote, "This pandemic has affected even the most resilient ones . It has triggered some serious mental health issues , mostly, in the vulnerable ones.But I am more surprised ( or should I say not surprised) by our human behaviour on social media. The barrage of insensitive, hurtful, and vulgar comments Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon or Ankita Lokhande have received since yesterday shows how retarded our society is and how toxic people are on social media . These girls along with the family members and close friends of Sushant Singh must be fighting their own severe battle and people are adding up to it by harassing them non stop with their toxic comments. Who are these toxic people? Were u more close to Sushant than any of them ??? You knew him JUST by his work."

She further wrote, "These girls and others have shared moments with him in their lives. So Don't teach them how to grieve !!! Don't you dare accuse them of anything. Keep your moral policing to yourself. These kind of behaviour should be made absolutely ILLEGAL and punishable by act . People tend to forget that celebrities are humans and such toxic , vulgar , insensitive comments causes great danger to people mentally. Sushant's death is a huge blow to the entire country and it has brought forth the glaring problem of depression which is often ignored or not spoken about because of the stigma attached to it or sometimes because of sheer ignorance or insensitivity towards the disease or any other mental illness, as a matter of fact. Depression is real and one NEVER know which word or action or incident might trigger it. . .So If you have nothing better to say, move along..Be Kind and sensitive towards everyone."

Rhea and Kriti attended the final rites of Sushant Singh Rajput's that took place at Vile Parle Crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of his father KK Singh along with few family members and friends.

On Tuesday, Sushant's ex-girlfriend and 'Pavitra Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande also reached his residence in Mumbai with her family. She was clicked along with Sandeep Singh who was seen consoling the actress.

The actor was widely known for his role of Manav he played in Balaji TV soap Pavitra Rishta. Later, he made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! in 2013 and went on to do films like Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, etc.

