Can you spot Kapil Sharma in this throwback picture from his theatre days?

Comedian Kapil Sharma loves to make his fans their thinking hats with his social media posts. The actor enjoys a huge fanbase and loves to interact with them. From conducting #AskKapil sessions on Twitter to sharing old photos on Instagram, Kapil makes sure he entertains his fans in one way or the other. On Thursday, the actor shared a throwback picture from his college days and asked the fans to spot him.

Kapil Sharma revealed that the picture was taken during one of his jamming sessions with his college theatre group after they were done with the rehearsals. He wrote, "After finishing the rehearsals of our play, musical session with my team, find me in the picture? N write in comments below "

For those who aren't able to spot Kapil, he is the one in a blue shirt holding a dhapli. Reacting to the post, one of Kapil's old friend also recalled, "Aur main hamesha dukaan pe chala jata tha , jab masti karne ka time aata tha.. Always missed these sessions." The Kapil Sharma Show's Archana Puran Singh also commented on the post and said that she spotted him. However, she jokingly said that he was the one in black dupatta. She wrote, "Found you @kapilsharma !! Right hand side pe... kaale dupatte mein, hai na...?"

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show had gone off air days before the comedian was blessed with his second child as he wanted to devote his time to his family. The show is expected to make a comeback with season 3 soon. The show features Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh.

The channel has earlier called for new talent to be part of the show. Kapil said: "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion towards entertainment."

On the other hand, there were rumours that Archana Puran Singh has quit The Kapil Sharma Show and won't be seen in the third season. Clearing the air, she told ETimes, "I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours."

She added, "I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too."