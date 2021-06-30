Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARCHANAPURANSINGH Archana Puran Singh quits The Kapil Sharma Show? Actress reacts

The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy show on Indian television. It features top comedians like Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh and others who leave the audience in splits with their sense of humour and mimicry. The show also includes Archana Puran Singh who enjoys watching these performances. Archana, however, took the seat from Navjot Singh Sidhu. Ahead of the return of The Kapil Sharma Show, there have been rumours that Archana Puran Singh has quit the show. The actress has now rubbished the gossip and said 'there is no truth to these rumours.'

On her return to The Kapil Sharma Show, Archana Puran singh told ETimes, "I am not aware of any such development. I am going to be part of the show in its upcoming season. Last year, too, such rumours had started when I was shooting for a film. This year, too, I was shooting for a series and people have assumed that I would quit the show. There is no truth to these rumours."

She added, "I enjoy the humour and watch actors perform on stage. It is entertaining and the fact that Kapil chose me to be part of the show, is great. I look forward to be part of the upcoming season, too."

The Kapil Sharma Show went off-air last year in February as host Kapil Sharma was expecting his second child and wanted to spend quality time with his family. Now, the team is all set to return to the small screen. Recently, Bharti shared a video on her social media handle to confirm the return of the show. In the video, she was seen turning the camera to Krushna Abhishek who says, "Yes, we are back," while Kiku said, "Yeah, we are back." Speaking to Pinkvilla about their meeting, Bharti said, "It was a get-together yesterday at the office where Krushna, Kiku, Kapil (Sharma) Bhai and I were there. We had got together after many days so I put up a (Instagram) story."

She added, "We had gone to ask the same question yesterday. We were told it should mostly begin in July or August. We were all talking amongst ourselves, and Kapil Bhai also wants to resume with it in July, as the show has been shut since January and there has been a good enough break now. Jaisa aas paas ka mahaul chal raha hai, mujhe lagta hai ki humara show vapas hi aana chahiye."

Krushna Abhishek had also shared a picture of the trio telling fans that they will be back soon. “Gonna be back soon our first creative meeting so excited. New stuff coming soon. @tkssaudience @banijaygroup @bharti.laughterqueen @kikusharda,” the actor had captioned the photo. However, he later deleted the post.

Talking about the show, apart from these actors, it also features Sumona Chakravarty and Chandan Prabhakar. The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.