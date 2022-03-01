Smart Jodi: Bhagyashree gets emotional as she recalls marrying Himalay Dassani without her parents approval

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/STAR PLUS Bhagyashree and Himalay married in 1990 and share two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani.

Highlights Smart Jodi premiered on Saturday on Star Plus

Bhagyashree performance on Maine Pyaar Kiya's song Dil Deewana in first episode

Bhagyashree & Himalay have two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani

Bollywood veteran actress Bhagyashree is all set to share screen space with her husband Himalay Dassani again after 30 years in a reality show Smart Jodi. Having worked in films like 'Qaid Mein Hai Bulbul', 'Paayal' and 'Tyagi' in 1992, after three decades the couple has gotten together on screen again, featuring the same chemistry that they shared years ago. Recently, the makers shared a promo of the upcoming episode in which Bhagyashree can be seen getting teary-eyed. The actress gets emotional as she recalls marrying Himalay with the consent of her parents. Bhagyashree says that there was no one for her at their wedding apart from Himalay. She added that she gets furious when people say that she ran away from her family to marry Himalay. She said she did not run away.

She also appealed to the parents to let their children decide for themselves, live their dreams because in the end it's their life and they have to live it.

Take a look at the promo:

Smart Jodi premiered on Saturday on Star Plus. The first episode of the show launched with a bang, presenting Bhagyashree's nostalgic performance on Maine Pyaar Kiya's song 'Dil Deewana'. Offering insights into the love story of Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani, the show presented fun-filled moments revealing some interesting stories.

Talking about being a part of the show Himalay said, "It is overwhelming to see the kind of love audience continues to give to our jodi on screen. It has been 30 years since we faced the camera as a couple, coming together again especially for a show that celebrates the love and companionship we share is really exciting. I am looking forward to this journey that we have begun."

The couple who got married in 1990 share two children, son Abhimanyu Dassani and daughter Avantika Dassani. Abhimanyu made his feature film debut with Vasan Bala's action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota in 2018. In 2020, he signed to play the lead in comedy-drama 'Aankh Micholi' alongside Mrunal Thakur. He recently played the male lead in the rom-com 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar' with Sanya Malhotra released on Netflix. He has also wrapped up 'Nikamma' with Shilpa Shetty and Shirley Setia which are scheduled to release by the end of 2021.

Meanwhile, Avantika recently made her acting debut with 'Mithya', a psychological thriller drama web series streaming on OTT platform ZEE5.

-With ANI inputs