Image Source : TWITTER/@SIDNAAZSHAKH Sidharth Shukla's befitting reply to troll who questioned his friendship Shehnaaz Gill

Undoubtedly, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the most loved couples in showbiz. While the duo has never opened up about their relationship in public, their fans are sure that 'SidNaaz' is together and happy. From the Bigg Boss 13 house to the real world, the dup has been solid support for each other and stood like a rock when someone has tried to troll the other. On Wednesday, Sidharth Shukla gave a befitting reply to a troll who said that he is paying for his friendship with Shehnaaz. The TV actor was in a savage mode as he also responded to some hate tweets in his signature witty way.

One Twitter user claimed that Sidharth follows pages that write demeaning things for Shehnaaz and also encourage them. Responding to the fan wars, Sidharth wrote, "Please don’t sound holier than thou as that goes both ways .... I wonder why you’ll do that .... as regardless of your fights me and @ishehnaaz_gill are cool we have no issues... so you’ll can go ahead and keep entertaining yourselves." The reply won many hearts and his fans cheered him for standing up against fan wars between his and Shehnaaz's fans.

While Shehnaaz did not react in words but she liked Sidharth Shukla's tweets which further left the SidNaazians beaming with joy.

When another Twitter user said, "@ishehnaaz_gill ke saath friendship apko bohot mehengi par rahi hai," Sidharth was quick to say, "Main jab dosti karta hoon tho mehenge saste ki fikr nahi karta."

Sidharth Shukla also hit it back to the haters who said "This is the reason I don't support this man he always encourages negative people." He said, "Then plz don’t no one asked for your support .... why even come here ???" After this, a fan of Sidharth Shukla asked him to be happy and follow his advice of ignoring such people. To this, Sidharth tweeted, "Who said I am not happy ... Jawab dene ka tarika bahut matter karta hai."

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla have been making waves on the internet with their sparkling chemistry. Their music videos together have broken records on YouTube and have also crossed the 100 million mark. On Thursday, Shehnaaz left the netizens starry-eyed after she shared glamorous pictures on Instagram.

Talking about their future projects, Shehnaaz Gill is currently in Canada where she is soon to begin the shoot of her Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. The actress is currently in a 14-day quarantine. The film will also star Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa and Gippy Grewal's son Shinda Grewal. It is slated to release this Dussehra on 15th October.

On the other hand, Sidharth will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series Broken But Beautiful 3. In the show, Sidharth will be seen playing the role of Agastya while Sonia Rathee will play Rumi. The Bigg Boss 13 winner in an interview revealed that he will be playing a play director and the story will chronicle the love journey of Agastya and Rumi.