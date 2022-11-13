Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's wife Alesia Raut pens heart-melting note: 'will love you till I am alive'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALLYLOVESGYM Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi with his wife Alesia Raut

Model Alesia Raut and wife of late actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has shared a heart-melting post for her loving husband after he left us all on 11th November. Siddhaanth took his last breath on Friday after he collapsed in the gym while working out. The two got married in 2017. Alesia took to her Instagram handle to write a long emotional note for her husband. She has put her heart out on the post and shared that she will keep loving him till her last breath.

Sharing their first picture together on Instagram, Alisia wrote on Sunday, “I love you and always will love you till I am alive @_siddhaanth_ . -24th Feb 2017 our 1st picture together. From this day onwards you always wanted to see me smile, love life, enjoy life, try new things, try and push my limits. You were always making and reminding me to eat on time (now). You were the only man who held my hand without fear and ready to always stand for me, I became a baby with you. Always craving for your attention. Your smile, love in your eyes for all, caring nature will be missed by me, Mark, Diza by all.”

She added, "Loving son, Loving brother, Loving father to your kids, Loving husband, Loving friend. I know you will be always guiding me as an angel. You are in a happy and peaceful place. Love you love you love you and will always do, as you showed me true meaning of love."

Celebrities showed their love and condolences on the post. Actor Tannaz Irani commented on the post, “Awwwwww this is so beautiful. You are blessed to have experienced such love. Good be with you always. And your angel will always be there to guide you forever! May his soul rest in peace!” Diandra Soares of Bigg Boss 8 fame wrote, “The love that pours out of every word you've penned down ally. So much love, strength, divinity.... his love will always guide you all. You've been one of the strongest most brave women I've ever come across. So much love & power to you, may his soul rest in eternal peace.” Model Candice Pinto also wrote, “he will always be your guiding light and his love will always surround you and everyone that he touched. We love you Ally.”

Siddhaanth was 46 years old and was known for acting in shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

