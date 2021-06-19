Shoaib Ibrahim shuts down troll who asked, 'Why Dipika Kakar shouts so much?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB2087 Shoaib Ibrahim shuts down troll

TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim interacted with his fans over a Q&A session on Instagram. From talking about his birthday plans to his favorite pass time during the Covid lockdown, the actor spilled some secrets, leaving his fans excited. However, a troll asked him why his wife Dipika Kakar screams so much. The Instagram user asked the actor if he finds it irritating. Shutting the troll, Shoaib supported Dipika and said that she is everything to him and his family.

Shoaib said, "Irritating shayad aapke liye hoga but not for me, not for my family and not for the people who know what we are. It's ok sabki apni apni pasand hai. Mere liye, meri family ke liye aur unke liye jo use chahte hai (her fans and well wishers) unke liye anmol hai wo. Baaki ke log kya sochte I don't even care."

Shoaib and Dipika are high on PDA when it comes to their Instagram posts. Noe that we mind! The duo keeps treating fans with their loved-up pictures and reels. Another fan asked Shoaib to make a vlog that inspires all the husbands out there to respect and love their wives more. To this, the actor said, "ek husband ko har haal me apni wife ki izzat aur pyaar karna chahiye. Aur sirf biwi hi nahi har aurat se izzat aur pyaar se hi baat karna chahiye. Ye har aurat ka haq hai. (Every husband should love and respect his wife. Infact, every man should treat a woman with love and respect. This is every woman's right.)

Another fan asked if Shoiab gets jealous of the love and more popularity his wife Dipika has earned. To this, the actor said, "Never, Infact I feel so proud jiski duniya deewani hai wo meri deewani hai. Apni biwi ki kaamyabi se kon jalta hai aur jo jalta hai sharm aani chahiye unhe."

On the work front, Dipika is seen in Sasural Simar Ka 2. In the first look of the show which was shared on Instagram, Dipika was seen wearing a red saree speaking to fans about how so many memories have been built already. She further said that because of the love of her fans, they are coming once again with the second season with someone special. The revelation of the same wasn't made as the actress asked everyone to wait a bit for the same.

Sharing the video on the platform, Dipika wrote alongside in the caption, "Simar is a part of me that has always been alive in me for all these years & here today she is ready once again to make her way to your hearts....Are you ready...... Lets create magic again @msrashmi2002_ ma’am @sonnalakakar @kshipradarekar & @colorstv."