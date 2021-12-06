Sayantani Ghosh ties the knot with longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari, shares FIRST photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYANTANI GHOSH Sayantani Ghosh ties the knot with beau Anugrah Tiwari

Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress Sayantani Ghosh aka Daljeet tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Anugrah Tiwari in a private ceremony in her home town Kolkata. Soon after the wedding, Sayantani took to her social media space and dropped the first wedding pictures with Anugrah. For the wedding, the actress looked beautiful in a red banarasi saree. To complete her look, she opted for simple red bindi with white dots around it. On the other hand, Anugrah was seen in dhoti and embroidered kurta.

Captioning the post, Sayantani Ghosh wrote "And just like that I went from being a Miss to a Mrs." Sayantani also wore a mangal sutra and had vermilion on her parting. Take a look:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXG5vfuNmTf/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=dd0f...

On December 5, Sayantani had her haldi ceremony which was held at her residence in the presence of her close relatives and friends.

Recently, Sayantani Ghosh shared several pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. In one of the images, she was seen flaunting her engagement ring. The actress looked stunning in a traditional saree paired with a golden blouse and beautiful jewels. On the other hand, Anugrah was seen wearing a red coloured kurta.

Reportedly, Sayantani Ghosh wore her grandmother's gifted saree on the special occasion. Their wedding was an intimate affair with only close friends and family in attendance. Anugrah is in the fitness industry and the couple has dated for more than eight years. The couple also planned on throwing a reception in Anugrah’s hometown, Jaipur and one party for their friends in Mumbai.