Roadies Revolution: Unmissable moments from digital auditions of Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia's show

After a splendid start in its first week, Roadies LIVE auditions have become the talk of the town, with celebrity leaders making it a memorable experience for the contestants as well as the viewers. In its second week, the contestants were at their candid best, trying to prove their catch for the Roadies journey. The show having Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Raftaar, Prince Narula, and Nikhil Chinapa as the gang leaders is one of the most talked-about and watched shows. This year after the shooting got suspended due to the novel coronavirus, the makers decided to go digital with the show.

A previous contestant from the battleground last year, Chopsy tried his luck yet again and didn’t fail to impress Prince and Neha with his passion for becoming a Roadie. Roadies Real Heroes fame Yukti Arora came as a surprise package and gave tasks to the contestants. Shashwat took everyone by surprise by imitating animals and his mimicry skills and impressed everyone through his talent for sketching and digital art. A 28-year-old nurse from Ireland, a COVID-19 front runner, Shirin is determined to lead a revolution for all the nurses in the country. Raftaar and Prince applauded her relentless efforts of doing her bit for the betterment of the society. Another talented contestant, Ramit, galvanized the judges through his happy go lucky attitude and aced the #clockchallenge task given by Roadies girl Arushi Datta.

The fighter girl, Asmita, won hearts through her strong will, bringing in a revolution in her family itself. On the other hand, everyone was blown away by Harshita’s dancing skills and her indomitable courage of saving her mother from an abusive relationship. To top it all, the last audition day also had a paw-some surprise as everyone was all heart for the cute dog ‘Bum’.

On Friday, culling round with Rannvijjay saw a cut-throat competition amongst Ritu, Chopsy, Shashwat, Shirin, Ramit, Asmita, Manan and Harshita. While some of the contestants showed their physical strength, some impressed through their words, some with their presence of mind and some with their magic. On Saturday, Manan and Ritu were announced as winners, along with the best features from the week-long auditions.

