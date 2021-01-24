Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ NIDHI V SETH Pavitra Rishta actor Karan Veer Mehra, Nidhi V Seth ties the knot in a Gurudwara ceremony in Delhi

It's that time of the year when we see our favourite celebs tie the knot. While everyone is eagerly waiting for the first pictures from Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal's wedding in Alibaug, another celebrity couple has got hitched. We are talking about none other than Pavitra Rishta actor Karan Veer Mehra and his actress girlfriend Nidhi V Seth. The couple took the wedding vows ina traditional Sikh ceremony that took place in New Delhi in the presence of family members and friends. Pictures of the newlyweds are now all over the internet. It shows Karan wearing a dark purple band gala buttoned-down kurta paired with shimmering pants and a turban. While Nidhi chose an off white and pink coloured embroidered lehenga.

The actor while speaking about his wedding told TOI in an interview, "We have invited only 30 guests for the shaadi, but we plan to hold a reception in Mumbai for our friends, who won’t be able to attend the wedding." While Nidhi spoke about the reason why they chose the particular dates and said, "We had shortlisted a few dates, including one in December. However, we wanted 2020 out of our lives and hence, settled for January 2021. We checked online and found that January 24 was an auspicious date. I realised that I am not shooting on that day, and that was another reason we zeroed in on this date."

Both Karan and Nidhi have shared a lot of pictures from their pre-wedding festivities on their respective social media handles. Have a look:

For those unversed, this is Karan's second marriage as previously he was married to Devika Mehra. On the professional front, he was last seen in daily soap 'Tera Kya Hoga Aliya' that airs on the Sony Sab channel.