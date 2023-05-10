'Kon hai ye chotta bachha?' is what Sudha Murthy thought of husband Narayana Murthy on their first meet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sudha Murthy recollects her humourous first encounter with her husband Narayana Murthy

The Kapil Sharma Show will have Guneet Monga, Raveena Tandon, and Sudha Murthy as their guests in its upcoming episode. Prior to the release of the complete episode this week, SONY TV shared a teaser on social media in which Sudha Murthy was shown narrating the hilarious moment she met her husband Narayana Murthy.

Kapil begins by asking Sudha how she met her husband Narayana Murthy, Sudha responds excitedly to this, “Ek mitra the uska naam Prasanna, aur woh mere colleague the. Aur har roz ek book lete the... Narayana Murthy Istanbul, Narayana Murthy Peshawar, Mujhe laga ye Narayana Murthy international bus conductor he kya?” (Prasanna was a friend and a coworker of mine. He used to bring a book every day... Narayana Murthy Istanbul, Narayana Murty Peshawar. I wondered, was this gentleman a conductor for an international bus?) Everyone cracked up at this, but Sudha Murthy wasn't finished.

She further added, "Mujhe laga ekdum film hero ke jaisa handsome, Narayana Murthy... dashing. When he opened the door mujhe laga ye kaun he ye aadmi, chhota bachha?" (I had assumed Narayana Murthy would be like hero and dashing. When he opened the door, I was confused and thought who is this small child?) This was the last straw, and everyone started roaring with laughter. Narayan Murthy, a co-founder of Infosys, and Sudha have been wed for 44 years.

The netizens were pleasantly surprised by this recollection and filled the comment section with humourous comments. One user wrote, "Sudha Murty is such a savage i didnt know. No wonder her books are also so witty." another user said, "Cant wait to see this, Sudha mam, an inspiration for all." One more user wrote, "bus condctr hehe"

About Sudha Murthy

Sudha Murthy is a best-selling author as well as an educator and philanthropist. She was given the Padma Shri award in 2006 for her contributions to society. She is Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of England's, mother-in-law and the mother of Akshata Murthy.

