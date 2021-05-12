Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla to Divyanka Tripathi, how contestants are enjoying amidst shoot | VIDEOS

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MR.KHABRI Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Abhinav Shukla to Divyanka Tripathi, here's how contestants are enjoying amidst shoot

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is all set to roll on your television screens very soon. Some of the popular faces of the industry including Divyanka Tripathi, Abhinav Shukla, Rahul Vaidya, Shweta Tripathi and others are all in Cape Town for the shooting of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show. The contestants flew to South Africa a few days back and are now having one helluva time. Their social media is filled with intriguing posts some of them showing how they are having fun amidst the shoot. Playing pranks, shopping, dancing to indulging in fun banter, everyone is doing every bit to make this trip a memorable one. In the wake of the same, certain videos of the 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actor, Bigg Boss 14 contestants, Sana Makbul and singer Aastha Gill are going viral on the internet.

One of the videos showed Sana wearing a white bikini top along with a sarong wrapped around her waist as she posed in front of the sea. Aastha does her hilarious background commentary and says that everyone is busy getting themselves clicked. Soon Sana directs her towards Divyanka who is clad in a beautiful maroon saree enjoying the wind. To top it off, Aastha started singing Suraj Hua Maddham, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Divyanka started grooving on it. Just in case, you find these pics on their respective social media handles, keep in mind that it's Abhinav who is behind the lens.

Have a look at these videos here:

Speaking about the contestants, apart from the above-mentioned names, the show this season has invited celebrities like-- Arjun Bijlani, Vishal Aditya Singh, Anushka Sen, Mahekk Chahal, Varun Sood, and Sourabh Raj Jain.

It will again be hosted by the popular filmmaker and is slated to go on air in the month of July this year.