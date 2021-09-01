KBC 13: Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan to appear on Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farah Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone and filmmaker Farah Khan are rumoured to appear as the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', reports IANS. The show which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is bringing celebrity guests every Friday from all walks of life and this time we will see Deepika and Farah. It will be interesting to watch Deepika and Farah sitting on the hot seat and answering the questions asked by Bachchan. This is not the first time they are coming to the show. Both Deepika and Farah appeared in earlier seasons also.

For the unversed, Deepika and Amitabh have earlier shared screen space in the movie 'Piku'. They are also working together for their upcoming project together which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Meanwhile, Deepika has quite a lineup of films ahead. She will be starring in an upcoming international yet-untitled cross-cultural romantic comedy. STXfilms, a division of Eros STX Global Corporation, announced the company is developing a romantic comedy for Deepika, who will also produce the upcoming film through her Ka Productions banner.

Deepika, who was named one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World by Time magazine in 2018, said: "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

Deepika made her English language film debut as the female lead in 'XXX: The Return of Xander Cage', co-starring with Vin Diesel.

In Bollywood, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83, Shakun Batra's yet-untitled film and the actioner Hrithik Roshan.

