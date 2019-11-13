Image Source : TWITTER Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Bihar's Ajeet Kumar wins Rs 1 crore, fails to answer this Rs 7 crore question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has been quite exciting. This season of the Amitabh Bachchan show has found four Crorepatis, Ajeet Kumar being the fourth one. Hailing from Bihar, Ajeet’s performance in the show was quite impressive and it even won him Rs 1 crore. The contestant, however, skipped the Rs 7 crore question and decided to quit the show, walking away with Rs 1 crore. Ajeet works as a jail superintendent and has been working for Indian Railways for over 15 years. He aims to become a Deputy Inspector General for which he will have to serve more than 2 years in sub-jail and 7 to 8 years in district jail.

Rs 7 crore question

Question: Who is the first cricketer to score two T20 International fifties on the same day in two different matches?

Options: A) Nawroz Mangal B) Mohammad Hafeez C) Mohammad Shahzad D)Shakib Al Hasan

Unsure of the answer, Ajeet quits the game. However, he answers Nawroz Mangal but the right answer happens to be Mohammad Shahzad.

While talking about his winning experience, Ajeet told Indian Express Online, "It was an amazing experience to be on the show. When I got through the audition, I had the confidence that I will do well but never did I imagine that I will take home Rs 1 crore. It’s a very special moment and a lifetime experience for me. Honestly, there’s no end to my happiness and this feeling cannot be expressed".

