Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IAMEJF Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes moves out of family house as she resumes shooting

A few days after TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 resumed shoot, lead actor Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag Basu tested COVID19 positive. Due to this, the shoot stalled for a couple of days and then artists returned to the sets to resume shooting. However, Erica Fernandes was shooting her scenes from home till now. Now, she has also returned to the KZK2 sets which is why she has moved out of her family house. Keeping in mind the safety of her parents during the COVID19 pandemic, Erica decided to stay alone. She revealed that her father is a heart patient and she doesn't want to take a risk with his health.

Erica told Bombay Times, "My father is a heart patient and has had four heart attacks, while my mother has a history of TB. Besides, I, too, have breathing issues. I couldn’t have stepped out for the shoot, met so many people and come back home to them. That would have put them at risk. So, before I decided to return to the set, I asked them to move to another home. They will be staying separately, so that I don’t come in contact with them. I have never stayed away from my family, so it’s going to be a new experience. If I visit them, I will probably see them from outside the window."

She added, "While shooting from home, I read a few scenes, which I felt wouldn’t have been effective if I shot them alone. Besides, I was not happy with what I was seeing on screen, and shooting alone was affecting my performance. I am on the show for a major part of it, and it wouldn’t look good if I was only going to be seen in close-ups with no interaction with my co-actors. The ratings were getting affected, and I didn’t want my show to suffer. Hence, I decided to return to the set. There was no pressure from the production house to come on the set; it is solely my decision."

On July 12, Parth Samthaan took to Instagram to reveal his coronavirus diagnosis."Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested Positive for Covid 19 …hence I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The Bmc has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he wrote on Instagram.

Now, he has recovered from the coronavirus but is still in isolation. On the other hand, Karan Patel who is seen as Mr Bajaj, Pooja Banerjee and others have been shooting for the show since a couple of weeks. Aamna Sharif, who plays the role of Komolika in the show, also shared a relief after her COVID19 results were negative. She took the test after one of the actress's staff members's mother had tested positive for coronavirus.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage