Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal controversy: Domestic violence case filed against 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor

Karan Mehra, known for playing the role of Naitik in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' was arrested by the Mumbai police after a complaint filed by his wife Nisha Rawal. Well, a new update in their case is here according to which a case has been registered against the actor at the Goregaon police station. Not only him but also his family members including Ajay Mehra, Bela Mehra and Kunal Mehra have been charged with assault and willful harassment. Apart from this, Karan has been accused of withdrawing more than Rs 1 crore from Nisha's bank account. Further, she also accused Mehra of Goregaon Police said they are investigating the matter and arrest has been made in this case so far.

Earlier, Mumbai Police had arrested Mehra on May 31 after he allegedly had a fight with his actor wife Nisha Rawal. She reached the police station with a bleeding forehead and blamed Mehra for the same. Their ugly spat created a storm on social media. The actor was later released on bail after which the blame game began.

Addressing the media, Nisha said, "He has beaten me up. He is an actor, he is very smart, he understands cameras. He has sometimes made my face black and blue and punched me hard." Nisha also alleged that her husband was having an affair, when she was quizzed about why she has been tolerating his alleged misbehaviour for so long. "Because I love him. Because I still love him. I am a stupid. It came as a slap on my face because he was having an affair. I was not ready to split up with him or anything," she said.

Denying such allegations, Karan told ANI, "Nisha has been lying. I have never tried to harm her in any way. Speaking of the domestic violence incident, it is a big lie. In fact, she barged into my bedroom while I was talking to my mother over the phone. All of a sudden she started abusing me and my family. She even spat on me. When I told her not to spit, she said, 'ab dekho kya hota' ( now see what happens), and the very next second she banged her head on a wall."

Karan also raised concern about his child amid the ongoing controversy. "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening," Karan said.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal got married in 2012. Karan Mehra rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in the television soap opera 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', one of the most longest-running Indian TV serials.

-With ANI inputs