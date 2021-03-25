Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVI DUBEY Ravi Dubey deletes his Instagram due to THIS reason

Television popular actor Ravi Dubey shocked his fans and followers after he announced that he will be taking a break from the photo-sharing platform Instagram. The actor shared that he will be deleting Instagram for a few days. By this, the actor meant deleting Instagram from his phone and not deleting his Instagram account.

The news came as a shock to many. Actress Achint Kaur who played Ravi's mother-in-law in the show Jamai Raja asked the actor the reason for his exit. She commented, "Kyu ????". One of the users wrote, "We'll miss you.. come back soon." The other wrote, "Why no Ravi", followed by crying emoji's.

Jamai Raja actor was very active on Instagram but due to the tight schedule, he wished to take some time off from the social media platform. As per media reports, a source close to Ravi Dubey revealed that Ravi decided to take this break sometime back as he wants to spend quality time with himself and his wife. He wants time to read and rejuvenate as he has a packed schedule ahead of him.

The source also revealed that Ravi has had a very busy schedule and had been working without any breaks. There have been times when he had to shoot for the entire night.

On the professional front, Ravi Dubey was last seen in 'Jamai 2.0' season 2 opposite Nia Sharma. Besides this, Ravi has also been busy with his wife Sargun Mehta for the production of their TV serial Udaariyaan, which has been well received by the audience. Ravi is also gearing up for his upcoming big-budget OTT series Matsyakaand.