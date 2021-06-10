Image Source : INSTA/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi reveals why 'dupatta' remark by a troll triggered her

'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein' actress Divyanka Tripathi enjoys a massive fan following and is quite active on various social media platforms. She has an opinion on every topic under the sun. The actress who is currently shooting for the upcoming stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 recently got trolled by a user online. It all happened when a person on Twitter questioned her why she wasn’t wearing a dupatta while hosting the crime-based show 'Crime Patrol.' This caught the attention of the actress who gave it back to him and taught him a lesson on respecting women and their choices. Well now, Divyanka, in a recent interview recalled the incident and opened up on the reason why that remark ‘triggered’ her.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Divyanka Tripathi said, "As celebrities, we’re bound to catch the eye of many and are constantly under the radar. I, however, have always been against trolls who specifically target women. I teach them how to be. It’s not that I’m a hardcore feminist... I believe in equal treatment for men and women."

She opened up about why the 'dupatta' remark triggered her and told the portal, "When the troll questioned me about the absence of my Dupatta, it triggered me because what I was preaching in the show was an absolute opposite of it. A lot also depends on one’s learning through growing up years. So, no one can truly say what dress or behaviour is right or wrong. The world is grey that way."

She went on to say that topics, where women are targeted for correction, annoy her. She says that if a person finds a dress inappropriate, they must work on getting some world exposure.

On the work front, Divyanka who has been a part of daily soap like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann is currently in Cape Town shooting for Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show. KKK is expected to go on air in July and has celebs like Rahul Vaidya, Mahekk Chahal, Abhinav Shukla, Nikki Tmaboli, Shweta Tiwari, Aastha Gill, Varun Sood and others as participants.