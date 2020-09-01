Image Source : YOUTUBE/FTFSAV Choti Sarrdaarni fame Krishna Soni diagnosed with COVID-19, shooting comes to a standstill

TV show Choti Sarrdaarni’s actor Krishna Soni, who plays the character of Rubinder Bajwa aka Robbiie (Harleen’s husband and Khushi’s father), has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. As per sources the shoot of the show has been halted for three days right after his test reports arrived. The shooting will only resume after a complete sanitization of the entire set.

Multiple other public figures have been contracted with COVID-19, more so actors from shoots. Recently, many people from the cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have also been diagnosed with the disease and are in quarantine ever since. The show’s producer Rajan Shahi said in a statement, “Actors Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar have tested positive for Covid-19, but all of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine, BMC had advised them for the same. Immediately, the entire on-set team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine.”

Apart from that, Rajesh Kumar, who gained popularity for playing Rosesh Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, had also tested COVID positive. This happened when the actor was shooting for his upcoming comedy show, Excuse Me Madam. He is now reportedly asymptomatic and is being treated at home.

Earlier, Kasautii Zindagi Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan had also tested positive for the deadly disease. After the news, the shoot of the show came to a standstill and many of Parth’s co-stars and crew members got themselves tested for the virus. That’s not all, a crew member of producer JD Majethia’s show Bhakharwadi passed away after battling with COVID-19 in July.

