Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's boyfriend Arhaan Khan, Shehnaaz Gill's foe Himanshi Khurana enters the show

Bigg Boss 13 has been exciting its fans because of its unique first finale concept and wildcard entries. In last night's episode, we saw how Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma won the ticket to finale. Well, now the show is going to become even more exciting with the entries of the wildcards viz- Shefali Jariwala, Khesari Lal Yadav and Tehseen Poonawala. But they aren't all as the latest reports suggest that the show will also see the entry of Rashami Desai's alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan and Shehnaaz Gill's ally Himanshi Khurana. Yes, that's true and the latest buzz suggest that they've already made their way inside the house.

The talks about Arhaan's entry has been talked about even before the show began as a report in Bombay Times stated that the couple will get married inside the house in the presence of cousins and friends. However, both have been denying the rumors. Moreover, Rashami before entering the show even said that if she will marry someone, she wouldn’t hide it. Talking about Himanshi's entry, it was being said that due to some work commitments she did not nod yes to the show but she has now stepped in, states various Twitter handles.

The audience is expected to witness the entry of Gauahar Khan in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the show where she will perform on the song Dilbar in front of host Salman Khan. Meanwhile, in tonight's episode of the show, Mahira and Asim will be seen fighting it out over the bathroom duties. Take a sneak peek:

#WeekendKaVaar #BB13



After Khesari Lal Yadav, Hindustani Bhau, Tehseen Poonawalla, Shefali Jariwala



Shehnaaz Gill's arch-rival Himanshi Khurrana and Arhaan Khan who is apparently Rashami Desai's beau also enter the show as wild card contestants#Weekendkavaarwithsalmankhan — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) November 1, 2019

