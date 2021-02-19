Bigg Boss14 Feb 19 LIVE UPDATES: Rajkummar Rao enters show; Rahul, Aly accuse Rubina of not accepting mistakes

Friday, February 19, 2021
     
In today's episode actor Rajkummar Rao will be entering the house as a guest where he will be seen asking the housemates to speak about fellow contestant's mistakes.

New Delhi Updated on: February 19, 2021 22:39 IST
Bigg Boss 14 is only two days away from reaching its finale but fights among the contestants are still on. In today's episode actor Rajkummar Rao will be entering the house as a guest where he will be seen asking the housemates to speak about fellow contestant's mistakes. To which, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni targeted Rubina Dilaik, accusing her that she can’t accept her own mistakes while Rubina on the other hand slammed Rahul, saying that he thinks he is ‘Know-it-all’. Meanwhile, Rao hints of a new member entering the house. Let's see what happens next. 

  • Feb 19, 2021 10:39 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rahul is asking Nikki to apologise to Rakhi Sawant. 

  • Feb 19, 2021 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli at loggerheads

  • Feb 19, 2021 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Khushiyon ki Dawaat by Bigg Boss is here. 

