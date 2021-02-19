Bigg Boss14 Feb 19 LIVE UPDATES: Rajkummar Rao enters show; Rahul, Aly accuse Rubina of not accepting mistakes

Image Source : COLORSTV Bigg Boss14 Feb 19 LIVE UPDATES

Bigg Boss 14 is only two days away from reaching its finale but fights among the contestants are still on. In today's episode actor Rajkummar Rao will be entering the house as a guest where he will be seen asking the housemates to speak about fellow contestant's mistakes. To which, Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Vaidya and Aly Goni targeted Rubina Dilaik, accusing her that she can’t accept her own mistakes while Rubina on the other hand slammed Rahul, saying that he thinks he is ‘Know-it-all’. Meanwhile, Rao hints of a new member entering the house. Let's see what happens next.

Bigg Boss 14 Feb 19 LIVE UPDATES: