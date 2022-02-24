Bigg Boss Ultimate: Silambarasan replaces Kamal Haasan as host; fans say, 'TRP King Is Back…' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DISNEY HOTSTAR Bigg Boss Ultimate: Simbu's entry into the show has left his fans excited.

Kamal Haasan announced his exit due to professional commitments

After a long wait, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu's digital version titled Bigg Boss Ultimate announced actor Silambarasan as the new host of the show. The actor will be replacing superstar Kamal Haasan. On Thursday (February 24), Disney Plus Hotstar released a promo video introducing the new host of the reality show as Silambarasan. In the video, Simbu can be heard telling the audience, "You didn’t expect it, right? Neither did I."

Simbu's entry into the show has left his fans excited. They shared their reactions on Twitter. Take a look:

Previously, host Kamal Haasan had decided to call it quits owing to his professional commitments. He took to his Instagram handle to announce his exit from the show and said that he is "constrained to opt out" of the show due to the clash of dates with 'Vikram'.

He wrote, "The reschedule of the production activities for Vikram that we are forced to do on account the lock down and restrictions imposed, have unavoidably resulted in overlap of dates required to be allotted for Bigg Boss Ultimate. Considering the fact that some more days of shoot are left to complete the scenes which has the combination of some of the most prominent stars and technicians of the Film Industry, it has become practically impossible to manage both Vikram and Bigg Boss together."

"It would be unfair to make such eminent stars and technicians wait for me, considering their schedule and other commitments that they might already have. Consequently, I am now constrained to opt out of this season of Bigg Boss," he added.

For those unversed, Sarathkumar made a guest appearance in the show and Ramya has hosted Tamil and Telugu versions of Bigg Boss in the absence of Kamal Haasan and Nagarjuna.