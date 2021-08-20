Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRATIK SEHAJPAL/VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana wishes to marry Pratik Sehajpal, says 'Pyaar kiya toh darna kya'

Moose Jattana aka Muskan Jattana has been locked inside the Bigg Boss OTT house and grabbing many eyeballs. She was recently in the headlines after opening up about her sexuality on the show. Speaking about her sexual orientation, she revealed that she is bisexual. Now, the social media influencer has confessed her feelings for co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. The 20-year-old confessed her love for him and also proposed to him for marriage, after which Pratik rushed to Karan Nath and shared the incident.

Later, Moose was seen sharing her feelings with co-contestant and friend Divya Agarwal. She told her, "Tang aa gayi hoon main, bas khatam ho gaya. Ab tum mujhe like karo. vo toh mai hi achhi hu mai sun leti hu, pyaar kiya toh darna kya. kya karu mai mar jau, meri koi feelings nahi hai."

In return, Divya Agarwal told Moose about her and boyfriend Varun Sood's love story. She said that when they met, Divya had told him that they will end up getting married. And, Varun called her "crazy."

Earlier, Moose, her connection Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal were in the garden area where the former shared her feelings for Pratik.

Moose, who is known for her unique videos and images on socio-political issues and pop-culture themes, recently opened up about her sexuality on the show. In her conversation with Pratik, Moose said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me." She also confessed that she would like to marry a girl if she develops a strong relationship and bond with her.

Hosted by Karan Johar, Bigg Boss OTT is a six-week series that will air on Voot before the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15.

