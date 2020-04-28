Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss fame Ashutosh Kaushik gets married to fiance Arpita amid lockdown, see pics and video

Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik has been grabbing headlines today for his wedding amid the coronavirus lockdown. Ashutosh, who is also the winner of Raodies season 5, tied the knot with fiance Arpita on April 26 in Noida. The highlight of the wedding that it took place on the terrace in presence of only four family members,

Taking to Facebook, he revealed that he got married. His video of taking pheras with a priest reciting mantras has gone viral on social media. The marriage was fixed before the lockdown and they were supposed to get married on the same date in a grand ceremony but due to current COVID-19 scenario, the couple decided to get married on their terrace.

Ashutosh Kaushik posted a video of the wedding on his Instagram account. In the video, he is seen taking pheras on his terrace. While a pandit wearing a mask helps him take the vows, his friends keep teasing him to practice social distancing.

Speaking to a news publication, Ashutosh said, “We did all the rituals including pheras at my place. From my side it was only my mother and sister and from Arpita’s side only two of them attended our wedding. This will be memorable for me. And now I believe all wedding should happen like this where their is no show shaa. I can’t reveal the amount but whatever we have kept for our wedding we mutually decided to give it to PM relief fund.”

Ashutosh Kaushik has been away from the limelight after his stint on the show. The actor has done a few films named ‘Laal Rang’ and ‘Bhadaas’ over the years.

