Bigg Boss 8 fame Dimpy Ganguly welcomes her 3rd child a baby boy via natural water birth

Bigg Boss 8 contestant Dimpy Ganguly on Thursday announced the arrival of her third child, a baby boy with her husband Rohit Roy. The actress and model took to the photo-sharing app Instagram and penned a long note sharing her experience of delivering the child through natural water birth. She also attached an adorable picture with the post that read, "We did it! A completely natural unmedicated water birth! This was by far the most awakening, empowering yet humbling and challenging experience of my life. I can blindly tell you now that the most amazing gift that we get in our lives is our bodies, if you trust your body, respect it enough to stay healthy our bodies can perform miracles!"

"My previous two births were also natural but I didn't think I had it in me to go completely unmedicated. However, little did I know that the strength that comes from within when you put your mind to it can move mountains, let alone give birth to a little baby! We can't thank our birthing team @hmsmirdifhospital for delivering our son safely. This experience has changed my life forever and I couldn't have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy @acidxxx really showed up for us. I couldn't have done it without you. We are so in love with our new little bundle of joy," she concluded.

Dimply also revealed that they have named their newborn Rishaan Ganguly Roy. The couple has, however, not revealed the face of the baby.

Dimpy and Rohit already are parents to a daughter Reanna aged 6 and a son Aryaan aged 2. Dimpy had earlier announced her pregnancy through an adorable photo in which she was seen posing with her two children as they kissed her growing baby belly.

For the unversed, Dimpy Ganguly was previously married to Rahul Mahajan. After ending her marriage with him, she married businessman Rohit Roy.

