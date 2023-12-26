'Jhooth mat bolo': Fans slam Ankita Lokhande's mother as she defends Vicky Jain on slap controversy

Follow us on Image Source : WEB Ankita Lokhande's mother defends Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the most-talked-about couple of Bigg Boss 17. The husband and wife have been grabbing eyeballs with their altercations in the reality show. Recently, a video went viral wherein Jain seemingly charged his wife in the presence of other housemates including Abhishek Kumar.

Following the outrage on social media, the actor's mother Vandana Pandis Lokhande finally broke her silence on the incident. In an interaction video with paparazzi, she defended Jain. "Bilkul galat tha woh. Kyun ki main janti hu Vicky ko. Mere saath mein rehte hai woh. Toh I know them very well. Yeh bilkul galat hai. Aisa kuch bhi nahin tha. Kyunki woh bahut loving couple hai aur unko ek dusre ko pyar karne wala mila hai," she said.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon after the video caught attention, Ankita Lokhande's fans slammed her mother for giving such statements and defending Vicky Jain. One fan wrote, "Maa hi galat ka sath de Rahi hai to bechari beti kya karegi." Another fan wrote, "Thts there life thy knw how thy do if he slap she knw wht she do mom don’t knw wht she do thts there personal things mom can’t tlk about tht in public I think all hve there personal thng parents nt share there children’s things in public forum my opinion thy resolve in inside."

Yet another fan wrote, "Seriously janta se to jhooth mat bolo ...on record hai that he trying to charge her .... She knows Vicky Marta hoga Ankita ko ,... Kaise galti chipa Rahi hai...."

All about Vicky Jain's slap incident

The fight escalated when Arun poked Vicky Jain during his argument with Abhishek Kumar. The contestant in question was lying in bed with Ankita, who later interfered in the argument. Irritated Vicky aggressively got up from his bed, seemingly trying to hit his wife.

