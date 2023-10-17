Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Arun Srikanth get into UGLY fight over fart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth

Salman Khan kick-started Bigg Boss 17 with 17 contestants on October 15. In the latest episode, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth get into a massive fight while discussing 'discomfort' inside the house.

It all started when Arun Srikanth and Sunny Arya started a private conversation about farts. Udaariyan actor Abhishek Kumar jumped in and shared the 'private' conversation with other housemates. Srikanth protested against the same and shared his discomfort with revealing his 'personal awkwardness.' Kumar lost his cool and other inmates tried to calm down the situation

Earlier, Colors TV shared a promo of the ugly fight wherein Kumar and Srikanth were seen screeching at each other. The caption read, "Bigg Boss ke housefull ghar mein mach raha hai shor. Hoga itna interesting yeh khel ki you’ll keep wanting more."

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Navid Bole, and Munawar Faruqui were nominated for this week's elimination. Chopra broke down into tears after Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and others took her name when Bigg Boss asked about the wrong casting in the house.

Watch the video here:

In the first episode, Abhishek Kumar got into a fight with his former girlfriend and co-star Isha Malviya. The fight began after Malviya jumped into a conversation led by Kumar and Mannara Chopra. The duo came face-to-face and got into a verbal spat. However, other housemates tried to calm down the situation.

Bigg Boss 17 started with Munawar Faruqui, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Navid Sole, Anurag Dhobal, Soniya Bansal Khanaadi, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.

Also Read: 'Bursting with more pride': Shaheen Bhatt is PROUD as Alia Bhatt receives National Award, pens note

Latest Entertainment News