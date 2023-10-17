'Bursting with more pride': Shaheen Bhatt is PROUD as Alia Bhatt receives National Award, pens note

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt receives National Award

Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress award from President Droupadi Murmu for Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Film Awards. On her big win, her sister Shaheen Bhatt took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note.

Sharing the video of the moment when Alia Bhatt received the prestigious award, Shaheen Bhatt wrote, "Bursting with more pride than I knew I could feel. This moment represents more than professional success - it’s a reflection of your values and every hard-won quality that makes you who you are @aliaabhatt. Best. Day."

Soon after Shaheen shared the post for her little sister, Soni Razdan dropped multiple red hearts in the comment section. Alia Bhatt reacted to it as well and wrote, "What would I have done without you." The actor also shared her ecstasy with her fans on Instagram with a few pictures from the event. She wrote, "A photo, a moment, a memory for life." In one of the photos, she can be seen posing with Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon.

Alia Bhatt walked into Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. She opted for sustainability and draped her wedding saree for the special event. She wore the ivory-coloured Sabyasachi saree and completed her look with a messy bun and decorated it with two white roses. For accessories, the actor went for a choker necklace and a pair of statement studs.

In one of the photos from the 69th National Film Awards, Alia Bhatt was seen posing with Waheeda Rehman, Pallavi Joshi, and Kriti Sanon.

Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Co-starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, the film released on Netflix on August 11.

