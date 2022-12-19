Bigg Boss 16: Sreejita De's fiance slams Tina Dutta for leaking former's address on national television

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SREEJITA_DE Sreejita De and her fiance Michael Blohm-Pape clicked together

As Bigg Boss 16 is gaining TRP day by day, the atmosphere in the house is becoming more masaledaar with their game plans and ugly fights. In each episode, we can see contestants locking horns for minute issues, be it engaging in foul play or backstabbing 'friends' while nominations or revealing some dirty secrets, it's all done and dusted in the show. On the show, we often see Bigg Boss muting the contestant's voice whenever they use any derogatory statement but something opposite happened in yesterday's episode.

In yesterday's episode, Tina Datta while interacting with Vikkas Manaktala about her equation with Sreejeta, leaked Sreejita's address on national television. The Uttaran actress, while talking to Vikkas, ended up revealing the place where Sreejita and her fiance Michael Blohm have bought their new flat. After Tina leaked Sreejita's Mumbai address, her fiance expressed his displeasure over the same. Well, it seems this did not go down well with Sreejita's fiancé Michael Blohm-Pape, who slammed the makers for not muting the part.

He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Shocked to see addresses of #BiggBoss16 HMs leaked out on National TV.. If cursing can be beeped, then why aren’t safety & privacy important enough!? #SreejitaDe won’t be happy with this, bcoz we surely don’t want the whole world to know where we live!!"

In the last episode, Bigg Boss also announced that the show is getting tremendous love from the audience and now it will be extended for 4 more weeks. Bigg Boss even treated the contestants with pizza party and made them enjoy the moment by letting them dance inside the house. The happenings in a recent episode of the Salman Khan-hosted show were not only inappropriate but can also lead to some other worse situations for the actress. Up until now, there has been no response from the Bigg Boss team on this issue. Hopefully, the situation will be rectified soon and not repeated.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors TV from Monday to Friday at 10 pm. The weekend special episodes are hosted by Salman Khan. On weekends, the episodes begin at 9.00 pm. The show episodes also stream on Voot.

