Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot imitating Tina Dutta sparks memefest; netizens say 'kya dhoya hai maza aa gaya'

The much-talked contestants of Bigg Boss 16, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta have been under the limelight ever since the show started. Be it their 'fake' relationship or the ugly spats both of them have become household names. In the recent episode, Tina claimed that Shalin tried to hit her after the latter threw a lighter at her. It all started during a light-hearted conversation between Ankit Gupta and Shalin Bhanot where Ankit asked him to either choose between a letter from his family or saving Tina, he honestly chose the former.

To this Shalin came to Tina and asked her to behave properly but she played the victim card again and started yelling at Shalin. This fumed Shalin and he aggressively came close to Tina, to this, the latter claimed that he tried to hit her and turned to the camera dramatically to highlight the situation to Bigg Boss. Now the way Tina turned to the cameras, Shalin started mimicking her and said 'oooohh acting chalu'. This whole scene has now become fodder for netizens and a memefest stated on social media.

One of the users wrote, “That "oooohh acting chalu " comment made by Sha to Tina was bang on.. Swad aagya ..” The second one said, “Shalin bhanot is so unintentionally funny, i have tears in my eyes laughing.” Another tweeted, "Itni fake matt Bano #TinaDatta janta sab dekh rahi hai. When Stan charged the same way at Shalin, tab toh tum Stan ki side le rahi thi. Agar Stan galat nahi tha, toh #ShalinBhanot ko kyu galat bol rahi ho?". "Kya ye wahi #TinaDatta hai jisne Stan aur Shalin ke zagde mein Stan ki side Li thi? Jab Stan aisehi gusse se Shalin ki taraf gaya tha, tab woh galat nahi tha, toh ab #ShalinBhanot kaise galat hai? Hypocrisy ki Murat Tina Datta", tweeted another user.

Now it's very much evident that Shalin is totally fed up with Tina's hypocritical behaviour and is definitely not going after her to bring things back on track.

