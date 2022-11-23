Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare's old Roadies audition videos go viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shalin Bhanot and Shiv Thakare's Roadies audition goes viral

Bigg Boss 16 has been in the news lately for Shalin Bhanot and Tina Datta's love angle. While the duo claims that they are 'just friends', they are frequently seen flirting with each other. Recently, at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana met the BB contestants as a guest and recalled his time with Shalin during the Roadies days. This made the netizens dig out the TV actor's old audition video for Roadies Season 2. Shalin Bhanot had cleared the audition and was part of the Roadies' journey for some time.

MTV Roadies' official Instagram handle shared the 'Then and Now' video of Shalin that went viral in no time. The caption read, "Waqt badal gaya, but Shalin ke jazbaat aaj bhi wahi hain (Time has changed but Shalin's feelings are still the same). The video featured the TV actor from the Roadies audition and then from the Bigg Boss house.

Check out the video here-

On the other hand, another Bigg Boss 16 contestant, Shiv Thakare started his journey with MTV Roadies Rising. He won hearts of the judges with his sincerity and honesty and played a good game. Sharing his 'Then and Now' video, the caption read, "Roadies Rising se start hui Shiv ki journey, ab Big Boss 16 ke manch pe". Watch the video-

Shiv Thakare had reached the semi-finals of Roadies Rising but could not manage to win. Nonetheless, he later participated in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and emerged as the winner.

Meanwhile, in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16, contestants aimed at each other with a gun to nominate them. Archana Gautam, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Soundarya Sharma and MC stan get nominated for this week.

