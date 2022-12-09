Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan opens exit doors for MC Stan; did the rapper walk out?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan opens exit doors for MC Stan

Bigg Boss 16: After two weeks of no eliminations, the time has come for one of the nominated contestants to leave the BB house. This week's nominated contestants are Tina, Sumbul, Nimrit and MC Stan. Now, viewers are waiting with bated breath to see whose journey in the house will come to an end. While the episode is about to air, the makers have released a new promo. The clip shows MC Stan requesting a voluntary exit.

The promo shows host Salman Khan reminding the rapper how he entered the show. He says, "Tu aaya tha, kis mindset ke saath aaya tha tu yaha Stan (you had come with what mindset on the show)." Then MC Stan replies, "Mera man sahi mein nahi lagra sir (I am not feeling happy here)." After that, Salman Khan replies, "Tere bahar bahut saare fan hain, wo bolenge yar ye kaunsa humara hero. Quitter bolenge tere ko ajha lagega kya (You have so many fans outside, they will say what kind of hero is this. Will you like it if they will call you a quitter)." Then housemates interfere and tell stan, "aise thode na chalega (this is not how it is done)." After that, Stan replies, "bhailog behenlog… (brothers and sisters)" and it seems he is giving his final speech before exiting the house.

Salman continues by saying that if he wants to leave, he is free to do so. He then announces the opening of the Bigg Boss house's exit doors and MC Stan leaves.

The promo was uploaded on the official social media handle of ColorsTV. The caption of the promo read, "Kya hai yeh koi nayi trick, ya sach mein kar rahe hai MC Stan iss show ko quit?"

After the promo, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "For the first time in the history of BIG BOSS, I feel MC Stan should leave the house for personal growth. He looks like a bird trapped in a cage. He will shine brighter outside." Another user wrote, "Stan bhai ke waje se hum bigg boss dekhte hain mat jao (we watch the show because of Stan, please don't leave)." A third user commented, "Puree TRP chale jayenge #bb16 ke (Whole TRP will go down)."

Now, whether MC Stan will exit the house or not, only time will tell.

