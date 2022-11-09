Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: Abdu's captaincy on stake, housemates play deciding factor task

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: Abdu's captaincy at stake

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: The reality show helmed by Salman Khan is becoming more interesting with each passing day. The controversial reality show is topping charts since its commencement. All the contestants are putting their best foot forward as they pave their way to the big title. This season has displayed a variety of shades, from the youngest contender being captain of the house to an elimination over a remark. In today's episode, Bigg Boss challenges the contestants to complete a coal mine task in order to determine whether or not Abdu will retain his position as captain. Housemates engage in a battle as they compete to decide Abdu's captaincy. Now, it will be interesting to see if Abdu will retain his position as a captain. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

