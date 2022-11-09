Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
  5. Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: Abdu's captaincy on stake, housemates play deciding factor task
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: Abdu's captaincy on stake, housemates play deciding factor task

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: In today's episode, Housemates engage in a battle as they compete in a coal mine task to decide Abdu's captaincy. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: November 09, 2022 22:26 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: Abdu's captaincy at stake
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: Abdu's captaincy at stake

Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE: The reality show helmed by Salman Khan is becoming more interesting with each passing day. The controversial reality show is topping charts since its commencement. All the contestants are putting their best foot forward as they pave their way to the big title. This season has displayed a variety of shades, from the youngest contender being captain of the house to an elimination over a remark. In today's episode, Bigg Boss challenges the contestants to complete a coal mine task in order to determine whether or not Abdu will retain his position as captain. Housemates engage in a battle as they compete to decide Abdu's captaincy. Now, it will be interesting to see if Abdu will retain his position as a captain. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 Nov 9, LIVE

  • Nov 09, 2022 10:26 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana talks to Sajid about Abdu

    Archana tells Sajid that Abdu is her opponent. She also states that if the captain is biassed, she will be impolite.

  • Nov 09, 2022 10:19 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    A riot breaks out in house

    During the task of awarding marks, Shiv, Archana, Ankit, and Pryanka engage in shouting match.

  • Nov 09, 2022 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Abdu gets captaincy rating by contestants

    Bigg Boss asks housemates to give Abdu points depending on her performance as captain.

  • Nov 09, 2022 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ankit requests Priyanka to speak with him

    Ankit admits he hasn't been much of a support for her, but he vows to change that. He adds it is up to her whether or not she wants to speak.

