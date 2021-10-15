Bigg Boss 15 Oct 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty get into ugly fight

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty get into ugly fight

The Bigg Boss 15 house is day by day turning into a battleground with contestants coming up with cunning strategies and rivalries that continue to grow. In the earlier episodes, we saw Vishal Kotian teaming up with Shamita Shetty for a new plan to enter the main Bigg Boss house. Now, it seems friends are turning foe! In today's episode, Afsana Khan and Shamita lock horns and get into a heated argument hurling insults at each other. Both of them use abusive terms for each other. Afsana calls Shamita "dirty woman" on the other side Shamita also responds harshly. Thus, it will be interesting to see how this fight turns out and also how the 'junglewaasis' succeed in getting back into the house to live comfortably.