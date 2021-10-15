Friday, October 15, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Jhansi: 11 killed as tractor overturns in mine; women, children among dead
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 15 Oct 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty get into ugly fight
Live now

Bigg Boss 15 Oct 15 LIVE: Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty get into ugly fight

Bigg Boss 15: In today's episode, Afsana Khan and Shamita lock horns and get into a heated argument hurling insults at each other. Afsana calls Shamita "dirty woman" on the other side Shamita also responds harshly. 

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 15, 2021 22:13 IST
Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty
Image Source : COLORS TV

Bigg Boss 15: Afsana Khan and Shamita Shetty get into ugly fight

The Bigg Boss 15 house is day by day turning into a battleground with contestants coming up with cunning strategies and rivalries that continue to grow. In the earlier episodes, we saw Vishal Kotian teaming up with Shamita Shetty for a new plan to enter the main Bigg Boss house. Now, it seems friends are turning foe! In today's episode, Afsana Khan and Shamita lock horns and get into a heated argument hurling insults at each other. Both of them use abusive terms for each other. Afsana calls Shamita "dirty woman" on the other side Shamita also responds harshly. Thus, it will be interesting to see how this fight turns out and also how the 'junglewaasis' succeed in getting back into the house to live comfortably.

 

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News