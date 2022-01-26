Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 15: Deepika Padukone reacts funnily to Salman Khan calling her 'Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh'

The Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will be a star-studded event. Actress Deepika Padukone, whose upcoming film Gehraiyaan is set to premiere on February 11, will be sharing the stage with host Salman Khan during the finale episode as the reality show concludes on January 29 and 30, wrapping up the nearly four-month long journey of the housemates.

Deepika joins Salman and talks about the movie Gehraiyaan. Salman teases Deepika by calling her 'Deepika Ranveer Padukone Singh'. The actress is surprised at this and gives Salman the funny 'side-eye' for his comment on her name. A video clip shows the fun time they had during the finale of Bigg Boss 15. Deepika wore a montone outfit and looked elegant.

Colors TV shared a snippet from the show's finale and wrote on Instagram, "Aapka weekend hoga khaas kyunki Bigg Boss ka grand finale hone wala hai Salman Khan aur Deepika Padukone ke saath. Don’t miss out the #BB15GrandFinale this weekend, 29th & 30th January, Sat -Sun at 8:00 PM (sic)."

Earlier, during the launch of Bigg Boss 15, Ranveer Singh had shared the stage with Salman Khan as the '83 actor was all set to make his TV debut as a host with The Big Picture.

With Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukle's eviction earlier this week, Bigg Boss 15 has got its top 6 contestants. Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Rakhi Sawant are the finalists on the show.

As for Deepika, the actress' new movie Gehraiyaan is a relationship drama, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa.

Speaking about the film at the virtual trailer launch event on January 21, Deepika shared that Gehraiyaan is a raw film and she had to dig deep into her real-life experiences to play the role of Alisha. "This character is a lot more raw and real than some of the other characters, just emotionally, completely stripped, naked, vulnerable and to be able to do it on screen, it had to come from a deep place. It is not to say that I haven’t experienced that before but to this extent I had to really dig places and visit places that aren’t pleasant experiences from my own life as well as dealing with mental health issues. So, all of that put together, it came from a deep place," Deepika said.

