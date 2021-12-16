Bigg Boss 15: After kiss controversy, Devoleena Bhattacharjee-Abhijit Bichukale engage in ugly spat

Follow us on Image Source : COLORS Abhijit, Devoleena

'Bigg Boss 15' contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale are seen getting into an ugly fight. Devoleena blames him that he can't be trusted as his words never match with his actions. Replying to this, Abhijit says that even she is like this, and Pratik is brought up well and has a good mother. Devoleena says that even other mothers are good and what he wants to convey by saying this.

Devoleena and Abhijit get into a verbal spat again. They were again seen fighting in the previous episode as Abhijit wanted Devoleena to kiss him and this infuriated her. A recent episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' shows that during the given task contestants have to steal certain items from the museum. Abhijit does the same and tells Devoleena that he has got many items while touching her cheek. He says: "I can do anything for you but want a kiss from you in return."

Abhijit shouts and asks her 'when is she going to kiss him'. Devoleena says she will never kiss him. She says: "I won't." The actress further warns him not to cross his lines and take advantage of her kindness. Later Abhijit says he was just kidding and Devoleena replies: "Shut up."

Actress Kajal Pisal who worked with Devoleena in the popular show 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' and is currently seen as Asha in 'Sirf Tum', feels like asking for a kiss on 'Bigg Boss 15' is not a joke and absolutely wrong. She says: "It's high time to take a stand against men like Abhijeet Bichukale, it's not only in the show but mostly girls always face such embarrassing situations be it at their work or anywhere. And the way Abhijeet blackmailed my friend was horrible. Devoleena is a strong woman to deal with such people. Still there must be strict action taken against such behaviour."

Kajal also appreciated Tejasswi for taking stand for Devoleena. "I'm glad that Tejasswi came out and took a stand for Devoleena. It's us who need to stand against such behaviour which shouldn't be promoted at all, be it even as a joke."

On the other hand, Devoleena tells Tejasswi Prakash that she has lost all trust in Rashami Desai. While Tejasswi informs her that Nishant Bhat told her that she was not cooperating in the task. After this conversation, Devoleena went to Nishant and argued with her.