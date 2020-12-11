Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta tells Abhinav Shukla about 'Drunk', 'Text' allegations by Kavita and her husband

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Vikas Gupta tells Abhinav Shukla about 'Drunk', 'Text' allegations by Kavita Kaushik and her husband

In a new promo for Bigg Boss 14, Vikas Gupta, who entered house as a challenger, revealed a few things about the outside world to the contestants. One such revelation was for Abhinav Shukla. In today's episode of Salman Khan's hosted show, Vikas will be seen telling Abhinav about FIR actress Kavita Kaushik and her husband Ronnit Biswas' allegations against him.

Vikas informed Abhinav about the allegations, saying: “After Kavita left from here, bahar yeh nikla tha ki tum bohot zyada sharab peete ho aur tum unko bohot zyada gande-gande messages bhej rahe the lagatar aur unko bahot pareshan kiya tha.” After hearing the claims, Abhinav calls them "disgusting people."

A shocked Abhinav shared this information with Rubina, saying that not only Kavita but her husband Ronnit Biswas also made these claims. “Woh kitna gir sakte hai, yaar (How low can they stoop),” he remarked. Rubina vowed to ‘not leave them’ and set things straight as soon as she exited the Bigg Boss house.

This leaves Abhinav Shukla in a state of shock as he went and shared the same with his wife Rubina Dilaik. He told her that not only Kavita but her husband Ronnit Biswas also made these claims. “Woh kitna gir sakte hai, yaar,” he remarked. Rubina vowed to ‘not leave them’ and set things straight as soon as she exited the Bigg Boss house. She said 'she won't take her mobile phone first in hand, but go and sort this with Kavita Kaushik and her husband.'

See the promo here:

Earlier, Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas has made some shocking revelations about the Abhinav Shukla on Twitter. He said, "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons! aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??"

In another tweet, he wrote, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once."