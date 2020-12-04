Friday, December 04, 2020
     
Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit opens about Abhinav Shukla's alcohol problem, Twitter reacts

Actress Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit Biswas has made some shocking revelations about Abhinav Shukla on Twitter which has left the Twitterverse angry with him. He revealed that Abhinav has an alcohol problem and his wife has called cops on him a couple of times.

New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2020 7:58 IST
TV actress Kavita Kaushik has walked out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 after her ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. In one of the recent episodes, it was shown that Kavita threatened to expose Rubina's husband Abhinav and they indulged in an ugly war of words. Soon after Kavita decided to leave the show. Now, Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas has made some shocking revelations about the Abhinav Shukla on Twitter.

He said, "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons! aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??"

In another tweet, he wrote, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once."

While there were many who supported Ronnit for opening up and standing for his wife Kavita Kaushik, other slammed him for revealed personal details and using their friendship for the show. One Twitter user said, "Aplog toh bhagwan ho! Pehle Eijaz ko khana khilaya, phir abhinav ko jaga di.. Apki patni ne kitna kuch bola

Now u started... I think ab koyi bhi apdono se frndshp to dur baat bhi karega... Btw your wife openly said she likes abhinav... We support #AbhinavShukla... #RubinaDilaik... SHERNI RUBINA" Another tweeted, "What?? Watch it properly who started it...your wife was saying ki lafa marungi & why does everytime she has to be so filthy & go too personal man & u are justifying her words."

