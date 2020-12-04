Bigg Boss 14: Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit opens about Abhinav Shukla's alcohol problem, Twitter reacts

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kavita Kaushik's husband Ronnit opens about Abhinav Shukla's alcohol problem

TV actress Kavita Kaushik has walked out of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 after her ugly fight with Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik. In one of the recent episodes, it was shown that Kavita threatened to expose Rubina's husband Abhinav and they indulged in an ugly war of words. Soon after Kavita decided to leave the show. Now, Kavita's husband Ronnit Biswas has made some shocking revelations about the Abhinav Shukla on Twitter.

He said, "This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons! aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really??"

In another tweet, he wrote, "Well let me put the truth out there.. the not so gentleman we’re talking about has a severe alcohol problem and used to get pissed drunk and message KK through the night wanting to talk and meet up at all odd hours. So much so that she had to call the cops on him more than once."

This is the same guy who literally begged us to give him our house for a film he wanted to make.the same film which we did for free & gave our house coz he couldn’t shoot at his own place coz of obvious reasons!aur ab yeh bol raha hai ussi lady ko ki maarega usko? Mard? Really?? — Ronnit (@ronnitb) December 3, 2020

While there were many who supported Ronnit for opening up and standing for his wife Kavita Kaushik, other slammed him for revealed personal details and using their friendship for the show. One Twitter user said, "Aplog toh bhagwan ho! Pehle Eijaz ko khana khilaya, phir abhinav ko jaga di.. Apki patni ne kitna kuch bola

Now u started... I think ab koyi bhi apdono se frndshp to dur baat bhi karega... Btw your wife openly said she likes abhinav... We support #AbhinavShukla... #RubinaDilaik... SHERNI RUBINA" Another tweeted, "What?? Watch it properly who started it...your wife was saying ki lafa marungi & why does everytime she has to be so filthy & go too personal man & u are justifying her words."

Check out the reactions here-

pehle Eijaz ko khana khilaya sunao, fir Abhinav ko shooting ke liye ghar diya bolo, us short film tumhari wife hi lead thi, and Abhinav accepted that he was in depression and bankrupt — Prinsa Joshi (@PrinsaJoshi) December 3, 2020

Aap dono miya biwi decide karlo ki jhoot kya bolna taaki dono ek hi jhoot bolpao. She knew he was a contestant, Abhinav tho before was not even fighting with Kavita but she didn't spare him too! Aur phir yeh saari gand leke aayi Kavita vahape aur khud bahar aagayi kaam chodke — deepakishan (@deepakishan) December 3, 2020

Abhinav or tujse ghr mange ga tere ghr mai makkhi b na rahe wo b bahag jaye🥱🥱🥱🥱🥱 — Arsalaan Pawaskar (@ArsalaanPawask3) December 3, 2020

Some serious problem with you both husband & wife. Chicken khilane se shuru karne shooting ke liye room dena - sabkuch bolna hai inhe. Ek kaam karo, full page ad chapwa do paper mein kiske liye kya kiya — AGirlHasNoName (@GirlisAryaStark) December 3, 2020

Srry to say aapki biwi ki himmat nhi thi ye bolne ki uske saamne ab vo insaan bb house mein hai to abhi bhot chod mein aap tweet kr rhe hai kya log ho aap pehle eijaz now abhinav sb aapke saamne gareeb hai aur aap hi raheezjaade. — ♫♪HBD JINNIE/GULF ₇⟭⟬⁸💜 (@biologinjin) December 3, 2020

Bhaiiiiyyaaa kya he na biwi tumhara isi level pe la deti he ki samne waala hai si ka jawab de raha hota h — BiggBoss14 (@BiggBos27213343) December 3, 2020

Bhai saheb tere bakne se kuch farak nhi padne vala..isse bhi ganda bataoge to bhi mere uper ghanta aser nhi karega..I love abhinav and rubina — Jugraj (@Jugraj76657319) December 3, 2020

AREY YAAR SAB INKE PAAS HI BEG KARTE HAI. YEH INDUSTRY K AMIRZAADE BAKI SAB BHIKARI. — MACKY. (@Masuma77) December 3, 2020

Pehle apne bowi ko sambhalo bad me dusaron pr ungali uthana bhai gandi aurat — 👸❤️💫 (@Gaytri59298279) December 3, 2020

Kisi ko severe alcohol prob ho aur wo smjh hi na aayyye ye toh bhai phir bhagwan hai Abhinav ki itna achha control kr rha ki gentleman dikh rha hai... — Garima (@Garima35620999) December 3, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page