Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Nikki Tamboli gets massage from Jaan, Jasmin Bhasin loses control in immunity task

Bigg Boss 14 contestants witnessed the first eviction yesterday and bid goodbye to Sara Gurpal. A new day will bring new drama and new fights in the house that will definitely be an exciting watch for the viewers. In the previous seasons, we have witnessed contestants giving and taking massages from each other and a similar case will happen with the first confirmed contestant Nikki Tamboli. The actress in tonight's episode will get her 'personal masseur' in the form of Jaan Sanu. Well now just fun, the episode will even witness a raging war of words between Jasmin Bhasin and Eijaz Khan after the immunity task.

Speaking about the first promo, it shows Nikki's good friend Jaan turning into a masseuse and giving her a relaxing head, shoulder, back, and neck massage. While the lady enjoys the act, she asks him to do the same properly on her back that makes Jaan uncomfortable. However, he makes sure that she gets good service and leaves her impressed with his skills.

Catch the glimpse here:

Speaking about the other promo, it happens to be a sneak peek from the immunity task that will divide the freshers into two teams. The first one will have Eijaz Khan, Nishant Singh Malkhani, Pavitra Punia, and Rahul Vaidya, while the other consists of Jasmin Bhasin, Jaan Sanu, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Shehzad Deol. The promo shows a huge fight that broke down between Jasmin and Eijaz after the task when the boys try to snatch a bag from her.

She can be heard saying, "Tu Khan to main bhi Bhasin." After this, she called out for the sanchalak to be biased and Eijaz for misbehaving with her as she says, "Aap aadmi k naam pe dhabba ho."

Check it out:

Meanwhile, the seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan voted Sara Gurpal out yesterday.

