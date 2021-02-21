Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 Finale: Rakhi Sawant quits after accepting Rs 14 Lakhs

Bigg Boss 14 Grand Finale treated fans with many power-packed performances and shocking twists. For starters, host Salman Khan surprised Rakhi Sawant by inviting her husband Ritiesh into the house. As expected, she was on cloud nine until she was him. Well, it wasn't her husband but actor Riteish Deshmukh who entertained with his witty one-liners and comedy. Rakhi Sawant has been called the entertainer of this season. It was after her entry as a challenger that the show managed to offer what it promised-- ENDLESS ENTERTAINMENT.

While fans and fellow contestants like Devoleena Bhattacharjee and others believed that Rakhi can emerge as the winner, she chose to quit the game at number 5 after accepting Rs 14 lakhs. Like every year, Bigg Boss offered the finalists -- Rubina, Rahul, Aly, Nikki and Rakhi -- money from the winning prize money and quit the game. Last year, Paras Chhabra made the choice and left with money, this year it was Rakhi Sawant.

Rakhi Sawant was one of the housemates on the first season in 2006. She was popular then and she is popular now. She had been in the headlines either for her love angle with Abhinav Shukla or going under the knife. During her entry, Rakhi was seen talking about her implants on stage with superstar Salman Khan.

She did not stop there! The Bigg Boss contestant has a vivid imagination for sure as she created content out of almost everything. Her fights with Arshi Khan was funny -- so much so that a social media user made a song out of it. Rakhi has tried almost everything to be the focus of over 100 cameras in the house.